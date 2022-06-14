Adial gets US patent linked to AD04, diagnostic test for alcohol/opioid use disorder
Jun. 14, 2022 11:54 AM ETAdial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) said June 14 that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent on June 7 covering the use of its genetic diagnostic panel in combination with lead product AD04 to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD).
- The company said the patent 11,351,154 expands coverage of previously issued patents to include the measurement of the genetic biomarkers for all of the targeted genotypes using its proprietary diagnostic test.
- "This latest patent covering the use of AD04 as a potential treatment for AUD and OUD, combining all five distinct genetic biomarkers, is a critical component of our broader strategy to build a robust moat of patents around AD04," said Adial's CEO William Stilley.