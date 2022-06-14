Applied Blockchain stock plunges for second day, hits low of 98 cents

Applied Blockchain (APLD) shares tumbled again on Tuesday, falling 23% in midday action following the expiration of its initial public offering stock lockup and news that fellow crypto company Coinbase (COIN) was laying off 18% of its staff due to concerns about an impending recession.

Shares of the blockchain technology company opened at $1.26, sliding to a low of 98 cents in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $1, down 23%, at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

Earlier Tuesday, Coinbase stoked anxiety about the state of the crypto markets by announcing that it was slashing its staff by 18% to ensure the company “stays healthy during this economic downturn.”

Applied Blockchain’s stock also plunged on Monday, closing down 53% at $1.30 amid a broader market sell-off and continued weakening of the crypto markets.

After market close on Monday, the company announced that a share lock-up agreement had expired for 36.4M of its common shares connected to its initial public offering.

Last Wednesday, Applied Blockchain said it was cancelling 5M common shares, or around 5% of its outstanding stock, that had been given to China-based Ethereum company SparkPool as compensation for certain services. SparkPool was unable to satisfy the contract due to a crackdown on cryptocurrency operations in China.

Applied Blockchain added that since the SparkPool agreement, it had transitioned away from Ethereum mining and towards building and operating datacenters.

Based in Texas, Applied Blockchain (APLD) uplisted its shares to Nasdaq and held a $40M initial public offering on April 16.