Teva started at neutral at UBS on pricing and legal concerns

Teva Canada Ltd facility in Whitchurch-Stouffville, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • UBS has initiated Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) with a neutral rating saying that the Israeli drugmaker is facing "price deterioration and overcrowding."
  • The firm has a $10 price target (~27% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Ashwani Verma said that the company is also facing litigation. Teva is named as a defendant in many opioid-related cases.
  • Verma added that spin-offs have been a disappointment and its portfolio is focused on less appealing drug areas.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Teva (TEVA) as a hold.
