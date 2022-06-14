Teva started at neutral at UBS on pricing and legal concerns
Jun. 14, 2022 12:18 PM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- UBS has initiated Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) with a neutral rating saying that the Israeli drugmaker is facing "price deterioration and overcrowding."
- The firm has a $10 price target (~27% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Ashwani Verma said that the company is also facing litigation. Teva is named as a defendant in many opioid-related cases.
- Verma added that spin-offs have been a disappointment and its portfolio is focused on less appealing drug areas.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Teva (TEVA) as a hold.