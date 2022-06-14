Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was among the biggest names moving in Tuesday's midday trading, jumping after it released a strong earnings report. The rally allowed shares to recover losses recorded earlier in the month.

The list of intraday gainers also included C.H. Robinson (CHRW), which rose on M&A chatter surrounding its global forwarding unit. Meanwhile, PBF (PBF) climbed on an analyst's upgrade.

Looking to the downside, Xperi (XPER) dropped following an unfavorable ruling in a Canadian patent lawsuit.

Gainers

Oracle (ORCL) posted a substantial rally in the wake of its earnings report. Shares of the enterprise software maker climbed 8% after announcing better-than-expected quarterly results and releasing an upbeat forecast.

The company said Q4 revenue climbed 5% to $11.84B. For Q1, ORCL predicted a profit between $1.09 and $1.13 per share. Analysts were looking for a figure of $1.08 per share.

C.H. Robinson (CHRW) also gained ground in midday trading following reports that the company might have a potential buyer for its global forwarding unit. According to Reuters, Danish firm DSV A/S has met with CHRW to express its interest in a transaction.

Bolstered by the M&A chatter, CHRW rose 8% in intraday action.

A positive analyst comment gave a boost to U.S. refiner PBF (PBF). Shares climbed 7% after the firm raised its rating on PBF to Outperform, citing strong margins.

Decliner

Xperi (XPER) lost ground during intraday trading following an unfavorable court ruling in Canada. The company said that a federal judge ruled in favor of Videotron in a case involving XPER's Adeia business.

XPER assured investors that the decision impacts only a small fraction of its overall patent portfolio and has no impact on 2022 guidance. Still, following the announcement, shares have dipped 3%.

To track Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.