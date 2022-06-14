Caterpillar to move global HQ to Dallas-Fort Worth area
Jun. 14, 2022 12:20 PM ET By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) announced Monday that it is moving its global headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth area from its current location in Deerfield, Illinois.
- The new HQ will be based at the company's existing office in Irving, Texas, with transition scheduled to start in 2022.
- Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said, "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world."
- Earlier this month, the construction machinery firm announced a 8% increase in quarterly dividend
- Caterpillar is experiencing strong demand across its portfolio, and this momentum is expected to continue for the remainder of 2022, said SA contributor GS Analytics in a recent bullish analysis on the stock.