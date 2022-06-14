Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F +3.2%) issued a stop-sale order with dealers instructing them to temporarily stop selling electric Mustang Mach-E crossovers due to a potential safety defect that could cause the vehicles to become immobile.

The dealer notice indicates a potential overheating of the vehicle’s high voltage battery main contactors could lead to a malfunction that causes the vehicle not to start or immediately lose propulsion power while in motion.

The automaker indicates that potentially affected Ford (F) vehicles include 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es that were built from May 27, 2020 until May 24, 2022 at the automaker's plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico.

There are no current safety investigations underway with NHTSA in relation to the issue.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is at Buy and the quant score is the second highest of all auto manufacturer stocks.