Omnicom lower as Edward Jones cuts to Hold on slower ad spending
Jun. 14, 2022 12:37 PM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is seeing one bull move to the sidelines today, as Edward Jones cuts the advertising giant to Hold from Buy.
- The stock is down 2.3%.
- Edward Jones is pulling Omnicom (OMC) from its buy lists on concerns about potential cuts in ad spending.
- The company has traditionally managed expenses tightly during economic challenges, the firm says, but "We think that the current inflationary environment may cause businesses to trim ad spending in order to offset rising costs in other parts of their operations."
- Meanwhile, Omnicom stock (OMC) has underperformed vs. the broader market, but the shares look fairly valued given a lower earnings outlook, Edward Jones says.
- Morgan Stanley is Underweight on Omnicom (OMC) after cutting its own expectations for 2023 ad growth.