Compass stock slides as it plans to lay off 10% of employees - Bloomberg
Jun. 14, 2022 12:39 PM ETCompass, Inc. (COMP)RDFNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Compass (NYSE:COMP) shares are drifting down more than 4% in Tuesday afternoon trading, as the real estate brokerage slashes 10% of its workforce, a person with knowledge on the matter told Bloomberg.
- That's equivalent to 450 employees getting laid off, the person said, as reported by Bloomberg.
- The move comes as signs of a cooling housing market start to emerge. Earlier in June, MBA mortgage applications fell further to a 22-year low amid rising mortgage rates.
- Similarly, shares Redfin (RDFN -4.2%), another real estate brokerage, are dipping after it disclosed plans to reduce headcount by about 6%.
- Previously, (June 10) Redfin sees homes for sale accumulating with smallest drop in listings since January 2020.