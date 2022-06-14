Compass stock slides as it plans to lay off 10% of employees - Bloomberg

Jun. 14, 2022 12:39 PM ETCompass, Inc. (COMP)RDFNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

house viewing

sturti/E+ via Getty Images

  • Compass (NYSE:COMP) shares are drifting down more than 4% in Tuesday afternoon trading, as the real estate brokerage slashes 10% of its workforce, a person with knowledge on the matter told Bloomberg.
  • That's equivalent to 450 employees getting laid off, the person said, as reported by Bloomberg.
  • The move comes as signs of a cooling housing market start to emerge. Earlier in June, MBA mortgage applications fell further to a 22-year low amid rising mortgage rates.
  • Similarly, shares Redfin (RDFN -4.2%), another real estate brokerage, are dipping after it disclosed plans to reduce headcount by about 6%.
  • Previously, (June 10) Redfin sees homes for sale accumulating with smallest drop in listings since January 2020.
