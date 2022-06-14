Redfin shares fall after disclosure of staff reduction
Jun. 14, 2022 12:39 PM ETRDFNBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Redfin (RDFN) shares fell by ~4% after the real estate company disclosed plans to reduce staff by about 6%.
- "Due to market conditions, on June 12, 2022, we decided to reduce our number of employees by approximately 470," the company said in a U.S. SEC filing.
- The workforce reduction is expected to complete by June-end.
- The layoffs are expected to result in a pre-tax cash charge for onetime termination benefits of between ~$9.5M and $10.5M in Q2.