Redfin shares fall after disclosure of staff reduction

Jun. 14, 2022 12:39 PM ETRDFNBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Resignation. businessmen holding boxes for personal belongings and resignation letters.Quitting a job,The big quit.The great Resignation.

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

  • Redfin (RDFN) shares fell by ~4% after the real estate company disclosed plans to reduce staff by about 6%.
  • "Due to market conditions, on June 12, 2022, we decided to reduce our number of employees by approximately 470," the company said in a U.S. SEC filing.
  • The workforce reduction is expected to complete by June-end.
  • The layoffs are expected to result in a pre-tax cash charge for onetime termination benefits of between ~$9.5M and $10.5M in Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.