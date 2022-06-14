Pool trades low on targe slash by Jefferies amidst lower demand forecast
Jun. 14, 2022 12:39 PM ETPool Corporation (POOL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is trading 8% lower until noon trading today after Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann lowered the price target to $400 from $485, maintaining its Hold rating.
- He is lowering his estimates for 2023 and 2024 after 75% of respondents in his recently conducted business-to-business survey of pool builders indicated that they expect demand to be flat or down once current backlogs were depleted.
- The company earns 60% of revenues from recurring activities, which should mitigate the impact from lower new pool builds, but Street estimates "will still need to come down."
- In its recent presentation at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, the company indicated that despite high demand along-with better inventory position, supply chain issues remain for some products.
- It also adds that operating cost pressures are being felt in compensation costs, leases and insurance.
- The company's capital deployment is divided as follows: $40 to $50M is expected range for capex, while $25 to $50M is for acquisitions, $150 to $200M is allocated to dividends and $200 to $450M for share repurchases.
- In the company provided outlook for 2022, it sees extraordinary growth in 2020-2021 and long-term growth is forecasted:
- Of the 10 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 6 have assigned a Strong Buy rating while 3 indicate a Hold.
- SA Contributor Alex Galanis with a Hold rating recently wrote that the stock is a cautious hold despite strong financial performance; in the past 5-day trading session, the stock lost 15.5% while YTD it eroded 37.8%.
- While Quant rating stands at overall Hold, its all factor grades - growth, profitability, momentum and revisions are in the green.