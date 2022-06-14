Pool trades low on targe slash by Jefferies amidst lower demand forecast

Jun. 14, 2022 12:39 PM ETPool Corporation (POOL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Repairman, cleaning service man at home swimming pool

fstop123/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is trading 8% lower until noon trading today after Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann lowered the price target to $400 from $485, maintaining its Hold rating.
  • He is lowering his estimates for 2023 and 2024 after 75% of respondents in his recently conducted business-to-business survey of pool builders indicated that they expect demand to be flat or down once current backlogs were depleted.
  • The company earns 60% of revenues from recurring activities, which should mitigate the impact from lower new pool builds, but Street estimates "will still need to come down."
  • In its recent presentation at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, the company indicated that despite high demand along-with better inventory position, supply chain issues remain for some products.
  • It also adds that operating cost pressures are being felt in compensation costs, leases and insurance.
  • The company's capital deployment is divided as follows: $40 to $50M is expected range for capex, while $25 to $50M is for acquisitions, $150 to $200M is allocated to dividends and $200 to $450M for share repurchases.
  • In the company provided outlook for 2022, it sees extraordinary growth in 2020-2021 and long-term growth is forecasted:

  • Of the 10 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 6 have assigned a Strong Buy rating while 3 indicate a Hold.
  • SA Contributor Alex Galanis with a Hold rating recently wrote that the stock is a cautious hold despite strong financial performance; in the past 5-day trading session, the stock lost 15.5% while YTD it eroded 37.8%.
  • While Quant rating stands at overall Hold, its all factor grades - growth, profitability, momentum and revisions are in the green.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.