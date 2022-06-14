Teck prices cash tender offer to purchase $650M in outstanding notes
Jun. 14, 2022 12:49 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) priced its earlier announced tender offer to purchase up to $650M principal amount of the outstanding notes.
- The total consideration to be paid in the tender offer for each series of notes accepted for purchase was determined by reference to a fixed spread specified for such series of notes over the yield based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security.
- The total tender offer consideration for each series of notes includes an early tender premium of $50 per $1000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase by Teck.
- The company also plans to accept for purchase $650M principal amount of notes, which is the revised total maximum tender amount, validly tendered on or before the early tender deadline.
- These notes will be purchased on the Early Settlement Date, which is currently expected to occur on June 16, 2022.
- The 6.250% Notes due 2041 and the 6.125% Notes due 2035 accepted for purchase will not be subject to proration, and that the 6.000% Notes due 2040 accepted for purchase will be subject to a proration factor of ~5%.