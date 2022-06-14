Fund managers most pessimistic on profits since Lehman

Global profit expectations among money managers are tumbling, another sign that Wall Street is at a crisis point, BofA Securities says.

In June Fund Manager Survey of 800 panelists with $834B under management, a net 72% say corporate profits will worsen, the lowest reading since the collapse of Lehman Bros. in September 2008.

Big lows in profit expectations also occurred during the COVID lockdowns, the dot-com bubble bursting and the bailout of Long-Term Capital Management, strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a note Tuesday.

Contrarian Fed trades

As they prepare for the Fed decision on Wednesday, fund managers eyed potential contrarian trades.

If the "Fed goes 50bps in June (= behind-the-curve) FMS says position deeper 'risk-off' via short oil & resources (also big tech); if Fed goes 100bps (= ahead-of-curve) position 'risk-on' via short US$, long EM & low quality growth stocks."

For the Fed to pause, nearly half (48%) of those surveyed say core PCE inflation would have to fall below 4%. Behind that, 20% said the Fed would take a break from the hiking cycle if jobless claims rose above 300K.

Another 14% say the trigger will be if the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) falls below 3,500, where a plurality think the Fed Put comes into play. The median Fed Put level is down to 3,453 from 3,529 in May.

Greenback shows up on crowded trades

Long oil (USO) (BNO) and commodities stayed at the top of the most crowded trade list with 38% of respondents.

Long the U.S. dollar (USDOLLAR), not on the radar in May, hit No. 2 on the list with a bullet at 19%.

Short U.S. Treasuries (SHY) (TBT) (TLT) dropped to third place, followed by short China (MCHI) (GXC) and long ESG (EFIV).

