China approval for CMC Materials sale to Entegris said to be imminent

Jun. 14, 2022 12:54 PM ETCMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP), ENTGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • China antitrust approval for CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) sale to Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is said to be imminent.
  • China's antitrust authority, the State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, may grant unconditional approval for the transaction in days, according to a report that was being circulated among traders.
  • The latest report comes after an item circulated earlier this month that third party complaints in China were said to have concluded and unconditional clearance for the deal is likely.
  • CMC Materials (CCMP) rose 1.2% and Entegris (ENTG) gained 1.4%.
  • Entegris (ENTG) agreed to acquire CMC Materials in December in a cash and stock transaction worth $6.5B at the time.
  • Entegris (ENTG) was scheduled to present at the Nasdaq Investors Conference in London on Tuesday.
