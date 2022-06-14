Microsoft rises as it acquires cyber security company Miburo
Jun. 14, 2022 12:56 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares rose on Tuesday even as the tech giant announced it was acquiring cyber threat analysis and research company Miburo.
- In a post to its website, Microsoft said the deal was done to help the public and private sectors "find long-term solutions that will stop foreign adversaries."
- Tom Burt, Microsoft (MSFT) Corporate Vice President, Customer Security and Trust, added that Miburo would be part of the company's Customer Security and Trust unit and would work in close coordination with Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares tacked on roughly 0.5% to $243.57 in mid-day trading on Tuesday.
- The acquisition is Microsoft's (MSFT) second acquisition in four months. In March, Microsoft (MSFT) said it was acquiring European-based tech startup Minit for process mining technology.
- Investment firm Barclays recently said that Microsoft's (MSFT) financial strength is comprised of more than just its Azure cloud computing unit.