Jazz initiated Buy at UBS on underappreciated potential of cannabidiol drug
Jun. 14, 2022
- UBS has launched its coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) with a Buy rating and a $194 per share target, arguing that investors have underestimated the growth prospects of Ireland-based pharma’s cannabidiol drug, Epidiolex.
- Jazz (JAZZ) recorded ~6% growth of Epidiolex net product sales in 1Q 2022 on a pro-forma basis after the company took ownership of the seizure medication with its acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals in 2021.
- In addition, the analysts led by Ashwani Verma argue that fears over a patent cliff for sleep medication Xyrem were overrated.
- Certain Xyrem patents have been challenged by companies seeking to introduce generic versions of the therapy. Last month, Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) expected potential FDA approval of a rival drug on or before the expiration of a REMS patent in June 2023.
- Citing multiple assumptions, UBS analysts project the patent cliff to cause a 2 – 3% earnings per share impact from 2023 to 2025.
