Kontoor Brands is expected to ride Wrangler, Lee brands to big gain

A global fast fashion survey conducted by UBS showed strong results for Kontoor Brands' (NYSE:KTB -1.3%) Wrangler and Lee brands in an indication that the businesses have plenty of room to grow and grab market share from Levi.

Analyst Jay Sole and team concede that there is elevated risk that inflation and decelerating industry sales growth could pressure the industry in the near term, however, UBS thinks investors will look for high quality branded companies trading at deep discounts to historical levels if the market turns. KTB is called a strong choice if that happens and the near-term anxiety over the apparel manufacturer's exposure to Walmart and Target fades.

UBS has a Buy rating on KTB and price target of $78, which reps more than 130% upside potential.

The UBS bull thesis: "Kontoor Brands has two widely recognized denim brands and has strengthened its position as one of the leading players in the category. We think the market fails to appreciate how KTB is transitioning into a growth stock from a cash flow stock. We model a 10% 5-yr. EPS CAGR. As KTB's growth surprises to the upside, we think its P/E will likely expand to 13x from 6x."

