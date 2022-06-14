Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has begun working on casual games integrated into its Teams collaboration offering, The Verge reports.

That purpose would allow colleagues to play each other during meetings. Accordingly, the focus is on much simpler games, with testing on Solitaire, Connect 4, and Wordament.

Those are part of Microsoft's own Casual Games offering, which includes such titles as Mahjong and Sudoku, as well as Minesweeper and jigsaw puzzles.

Teams has seen a number of updates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic designed to continue catering to remote workers, including more remote-friendly views and mobile improvements.

Microsoft is envisioning virtual spaces inside teams where colleagues can network and socialize, according to the report - planting such efforts firmly within Microsoft's metaverse plans.