T-Mobile and Oceus come together for 5G advanced network solutions to US government
Jun. 14, 2022 2:15 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS +0.2%) and Oceus announce a strategic alliance to deliver key offerings to the U.S. government.
- Oceus’ extensive experience in deploying cellular broadband in military environments, combined with company’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions, will provide new capabilities and cutting-edge use cases for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense or DOD.
- This is a game changer for DoD, and as an example, late last year Oceus and T-Mobile teamed up to provide a response to an urgent request for high-capacity emergency communications in support of Operation Allies Welcome OAW. This provided over 6,400 DoD and interagency customers and 30,000 Afghan guests reliable use of retrofitted systems with T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network, generating a daily average of more than 20,000 voice calls with an estimated data usage of 500 mbps, and over three TB of average aggregate usage across the four locations.” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group.
