Klobuchar, Porter want investigation into Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Janssen price hikes
Jun. 14, 2022 2:47 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), BMY, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) are calling on the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice to investigate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Johnson and Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen over price increases on two blood thinners.
- The hikes under scrutiny are for Janssen's Xarelto (rivaroxaban) and Bristol (BMY)/Pfizer's (PFE) Eliquis (apixaban).
- In a letter sent to the FTC and DoJ on Monday, the lawmakers accused the companies of increasing the prices of the drugs every year since they were introduced at a rate far outpacing inflation.
- The pair noted that Eliquis and Xarelto were, respectively, the first and third highest spend on drugs for Medicare in 2020.
- "This pattern of lockstep price increases and the general lack of competitive behavior exhibited by these drug sellers raises concerns regarding potential unlawful conduct," Klobuchar and Porter wrote.
- Eliquis had $16.7B in sales worldwide in 2021, while Xarelto had $7.5B in sales.
