Klobuchar, Porter want investigation into Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Janssen price hikes

Jun. 14, 2022 2:47 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), BMY, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor14 Comments

Senate Committee Examines Protecting Kids Online

Samuel Corum/Getty Images News

  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) are calling on the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice to investigate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Johnson and Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen over price increases on two blood thinners.
  • The hikes under scrutiny are for Janssen's Xarelto (rivaroxaban) and Bristol (BMY)/Pfizer's (PFE) Eliquis (apixaban).
  • In a letter sent to the FTC and DoJ on Monday, the lawmakers accused the companies of increasing the prices of the drugs every year since they were introduced at a rate far outpacing inflation.
  • The pair noted that Eliquis and Xarelto were, respectively, the first and third highest spend on drugs for Medicare in 2020.
  • "This pattern of lockstep price increases and the general lack of competitive behavior exhibited by these drug sellers raises concerns regarding potential unlawful conduct," Klobuchar and Porter wrote.
  • Eliquis had $16.7B in sales worldwide in 2021, while Xarelto had $7.5B in sales.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Mark Schiavo says that Bristol (BMY) is undervalued.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.