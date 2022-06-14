Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is working on an entry-level iPad that would contain its A14 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity and a USB-C charging port, according to 9to5Mac.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

The report comes just days after the European Union passed legislation that would standardize chargers for phones, tablets, e-readers, cameras, video-game consoles and speakers.

The law, which goes into effect in 2024, is believed to save consumers around €250M per year and prevent "more than 1,000 tons of electronic waste per year," according to Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton declared.

Breton also said the regulation would let new technologies, including wireless charging, emerge and mature and not stop innovation.

The current entry-level iPad starts at $329 and only uses Lightning connectivity, but the rest of the iPad lineup has USB-C connectivity, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini.

Apple (AAPL) shares rose slightly less than 1% to $133.01 in late-day trading on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) announced that it signed a 10-year media rights deal with Major League Soccer.