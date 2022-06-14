Washington floats idea of doubling tax on oil companies to battle inflation
- A Biden ally, Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, has proposed that oil and gas companies (XLE) pay a special 21% tax on top of the existing 21% federal corporate tax.
- Wyden chairs the Finance Committee and has included in the proposal a 25% share repurchase tax, also exclusive to the oil and gas industry (XLE).
- Raising the cost of production for a product in shortage may seem counterintuitive; however, if proceeds are allocated to a gasoline rebate, consumers may view the legislation favorably.
- Unfortunately, as Kevin Book of ClearView Energy Partners said in response to news of the legislation, "if combined with a gasoline rebate, a windfall profits tax would both deter supply and encourage fuel demand," adding "it is the opposite of balancing the market."
- Unfortunately for energy consumers globally, the US offers the only scale, short-cycle source of oil (USO) and gas (UNG) production in the world -- shifting policies from Washington may or may not impact gasoline prices in the US in the very near-term; however, reduced investment in the shale patch could lead to elevated energy prices globally for years to come.
- With energy companies set to report record profits in Q2, investors are sure to remain focused on policy from Washington, and industry's response to the shifting investment landscape.