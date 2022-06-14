Washington floats idea of doubling tax on oil companies to battle inflation

Jun. 14, 2022 2:41 PM ETUNG, USO, XLEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor110 Comments

Man hands sweeping money,business concept.

cherrybeans/iStock via Getty Images

  • A Biden ally, Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, has proposed that oil and gas companies (XLE) pay a special 21% tax on top of the existing 21% federal corporate tax.
  • Wyden chairs the Finance Committee and has included in the proposal a 25% share repurchase tax, also exclusive to the oil and gas industry (XLE).
  • Raising the cost of production for a product in shortage may seem counterintuitive; however, if proceeds are allocated to a gasoline rebate, consumers may view the legislation favorably.
  • Unfortunately, as Kevin Book of ClearView Energy Partners said in response to news of the legislation, "if combined with a gasoline rebate, a windfall profits tax would both deter supply and encourage fuel demand," adding "it is the opposite of balancing the market."
  • Unfortunately for energy consumers globally, the US offers the only scale, short-cycle source of oil (USO) and gas (UNG) production in the world -- shifting policies from Washington may or may not impact gasoline prices in the US in the very near-term; however, reduced investment in the shale patch could lead to elevated energy prices globally for years to come.
  • With energy companies set to report record profits in Q2, investors are sure to remain focused on policy from Washington, and industry's response to the shifting investment landscape.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.