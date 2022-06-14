NCR ticks higher after saying conversations with suitors 'extremely constructive'
Jun. 14, 2022 2:53 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- NCR Corp. rose 2.7% and hit session highs after an executive said that conversations the company has had with potential suitors are "extremely constructive."
- NCR, a technology provider for retail stores, restaurants and banks, initiated a strategic review in February and now the board has narrowed down the potential paths the company may take, Michael Nelson, treasurer and investor relations at NCR, said at an RBC investor conference.
- The NCR (NYSE:NCR) board is looking at a few different options, including selling the entire company and/or splitting the company into more than one segment, according to Nelson.
- The NCR comments come after CNBC's David Faber said on Wednesday that a potential takeover of the company appears to be moving along. Private equity firm Apollo Group (APO) is the name that appears to being the name most talked about as a potential buyer.
- The Faber report came after a Dealreporter item in late April said that NCR (NCR) has attracted takeover interest from at least six parties.