The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) could be ready to restart deliveries of 787s in the coming weeks, according to the Seattle Times.

The outlet reported that FAA recertification of the aircraft is imminent, citing an agency official familiar with the matter. The paper indicated that the plane manufacturer must only submit “a few extra items of test and analysis” before final reinstatement.

“A 787 resumption would clear a significant overhang on the stock, by unlocking substantial cash flow currently tied up in 787 unit inventory, providing visibility into higher future production rates, and diminishing investor concerns around capital structure,” Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak said.

He estimated that Boeing (BA +3.4%) has 115 787s in inventory at present worth about $6B. This inventory is projected to be delivered by 2024.

Shares of the Arlington-based corporation rose over 3% shortly about one hour before Tuesday’s market close.

