Clovis reports early data for tumor candidate to indicate partial response

Jun. 14, 2022 3:13 PM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Announcing initial Phase 1 data for its radionuclide therapy FAP-2286 in solid tumors, Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) said on Tuesday that one patient out of nine treated with the experimental therapy developed a confirmed partial response.
  • The Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study is designed to identify the recommended Phase 2 dose and the schedule for FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177.
  • A total of nine patients received 177Lu-FAP-2286 up to 5.5 GBq/dose in the first two dose cohorts. One heavily pre-treated patient in the 3.7 GBq dose cohort indicated a confirmed RECIST partial response after completing six administrations of the therapy.
  • There were no dose-limiting toxicities in safety evaluable patients in the 3.7 or 5.55 GBq cohorts (n=3 in each cohort).
  • Clovis (CLVS) is currently enrolling patients for the third dose cohort (7.4 GBq).
  • The company plans to start the Phase 2 portion of the study during the fourth quarter, Clovis (CLVS) Chief Executive Patrick J. Mahaffy said last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.