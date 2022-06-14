Clovis reports early data for tumor candidate to indicate partial response
Jun. 14, 2022 3:13 PM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing initial Phase 1 data for its radionuclide therapy FAP-2286 in solid tumors, Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) said on Tuesday that one patient out of nine treated with the experimental therapy developed a confirmed partial response.
- The Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study is designed to identify the recommended Phase 2 dose and the schedule for FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177.
- A total of nine patients received 177Lu-FAP-2286 up to 5.5 GBq/dose in the first two dose cohorts. One heavily pre-treated patient in the 3.7 GBq dose cohort indicated a confirmed RECIST partial response after completing six administrations of the therapy.
- There were no dose-limiting toxicities in safety evaluable patients in the 3.7 or 5.55 GBq cohorts (n=3 in each cohort).
- Clovis (CLVS) is currently enrolling patients for the third dose cohort (7.4 GBq).
- The company plans to start the Phase 2 portion of the study during the fourth quarter, Clovis (CLVS) Chief Executive Patrick J. Mahaffy said last month.