Is global hit Squid Game just 2 good 2 be 4-gotten? Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is doubling down on its biggest-ever series once more again - it had just confirmed the production of season 2 of its Korean dystopian thriller series, and now it's ordered a reality competition series based on the drama.

The 10-part series Squid Game: The Challenge will pit 456 English-language speakers from around the world against each other for a $4.56 million prize.

"As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them," Netflix says.

In the scripted series, 456 competitors who had fallen on hard times competed in life-or-death challenges to win 45.6 billion won (about $35.3 million in today's U.S. dollars).

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” says Netflix's unscripted/documentary chief Brandon Riegg.

The hefty success of Squid Game - it streamed 1.65 billion viewing hours in the first 28 days after premiering last September - led analysts to take up the topic of what it means to become a global streaming service.