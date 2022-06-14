Outset Medical stock sinks after halting Tablo device shipments, prompting PT cuts

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) stock plunged as much as 31.5% to touch a life-low of $13.25 on Tuesday, a day after the dialysis company halted shipments of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for use at home, prompting it to suspend its prior guidance for 2022.

The company after hours on Monday said shipments were halted pending the FDA's review and clearance of a 510(k) OM submitted for changes made since the device's original clearance.

The halt led to Stifel and Cowen slashing their price targets on the company. Stifel lowered its PT to $30 from $55, while Cowen cut its PT to $33 from $60.

"Given the stock’s unsurprisingly negative aftermarket reaction, adding to the 56.8% year-to-date decline, we expect OM shares will weaken further today reflecting these FDA uncertainties and now-lowered near-term outlook," said Stifel analysts Rick Wise, Anton Heldmann and John McAulay.

However, the analysts continued to maintain their buy rating on the stock, saying that they did not see any technical challenges preventing a successful FDA review/resolution from occurring.

Outset had added in their statement that they had not identified any safety issues with Tablo, and that they would continue to market and ship the device for use by healthcare professionals in chronic and acute care settings.

Up to Monday's close, OM stock -55.7% YTD.