D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) -0.5%, KB Home (NYSE:KBH) -1.4%, Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) -2.2% among a slew of homebuilder stocks are sliding in Tuesday afternoon trading.

The intraday selling pressure comes as real estate brokerages Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) both announced a reduction to headcount.

Signs of a cooling housing market are starting to emerge, with mortgage applications falling to the lowest in over two decades amid rising mortgage rates. And with home prices hovering around historical highs in the wake of tight supply, conditions in the purchase market continue to wane, especially for first-time homebuyers. New home sales dropped nearly 17% M/M in April.

Other homebuilders: PulteGroup (PHM +0.2%), Lennar (LEN -1.0%), Beazer Homes (BZH -0.5%), Tri Pointe Homes (TPH -1.3%), NVR (NVR -0.3%), Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC +0.4%) and Meritage Homes (MTH -1.9%).

As for the broader stock market, the Dow Jones (DJI) -0.5% and S&P 500 (SP500) -0.3% are extending their losing streaks, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.2% manages to stay afloat.

The construction ETF (ITB -0.9%) is also sliding Tuesday and extending YTD losses to almost 35%.

Towards the end of April, homebuilders urged the White House to address housing affordability woes.