Why did Zillow stock drop today? Job cuts in the real estate industry
- Zillow (Z) (ZG) shares are dropping 5.9% in late Tuesday trading after two real estate firms disclosed plans to reduce their staff.
- Redfin (RDFN) said Tuesday it will reduce its staff by ~6% and Compass Inc. (COMP) is cutting its workforce by 10%, according to Bloomberg. Redfin stock is off 4.4%, with Compass sliding 11%.
- Those two announcements come as rising mortgage rates and home prices combine to make purchasing a home less affordable for many prospective homebuyers. That's exerting pressure on real estate brokerages and apps.
- Shares in Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS), formerly Realogy, is dropping 4.2%, eXp World Holdings (EXPI) -1.3%, and Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) -2.2%.
- Earlier Tuesday, Wells Fargo's (WFC) CFO said the bank's mortgage income could fall almost 50% in Q2
- Also, most homebuilder stocks trade in the red after the Redfin, Compass layoffs