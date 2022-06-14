FDA advisors unanimously recommend Moderna's COVID vaccine for 6 to 17-year olds
Jun. 14, 2022
- A panel of U.S. FDA advisors voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents between the ages of six and 17 years old.
- Two separate votes were taken. One for six to 11-year-olds and the other for 12 to 17-year-olds. Both votes were 22-0 that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.
- The FDA is not obligated to follow the recommendations of its advisory committees but usually does.
- If the agency approves it in this age group, it would become the second COVID vaccine authorized in this age group, joining Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX).
- In briefing documents released ahead of the meeting, FDA researchers found two doses of the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) achieved 93% efficacy in both age groups.
- The Vaccines and Related Biologics Products Advisory Committee will meet again Wednesday to debate whether to recommend the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine in children six months to five years old.