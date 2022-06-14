Intra-Cellular initiated Buy at UBS on rollout of depression medication

Jun. 14, 2022

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) closed higher on Tuesday after UBS launched its coverage with a Buy rating and a $75 per share target, noting that the commercial-stage pharma company is set to benefit from the launch of its only commercial product Caplyta for bipolar depression.

In December 2019, the FDA first approved Caplyta as a treatment for adults with schizophrenia. Two years later, the agency approved the drug for the treatment of depressive episodes linked to bipolar I or II disorder in adults.

“Street seems to be underestimating longevity of launch inflection,” UBS analysts led by Ashwani Verma wrote, citing a forecast of Caplyta script trend and an analysis of positive payer mix as some of the supportive evidence.

The drug known as lumateperone in generic terms is currently undergoing a global study designed to evaluate its effect in patients with major depressive disorder and in patients with bipolar depression who exhibit mixed features.

The late-stage study is likely to yield positive results, Verma and the team project, with a 40% probability of success and $1.2B peak sales for the indication of the mixed features under their base case.

The trial named Study 403 is expected to conclude in the second half of 2022, Intra-Cellular (ITCI) said last month with its 1Q 2022 results.

