Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell Almere Centrum in Netherlands for €155M

Jun. 14, 2022 4:03 PM ETUNBLFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Man Filling In The Tax Form

ilkercelik/E+ via Getty Images

  • Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) shares fell by ~8% after the real estate investment trust said it will sell the high-street retail asset Almere Centrum in Netherlands for €155M.
  • The company has signed an agreement with a group of private investors led by the UMB Group.
  • The divesture is a part of UNBLF's planned €4B European disposal program.
  • The transaction, expected to complete before July-end, is subject to standard closing conditions.
  • Deutsche Bank Analyst Michael Kuhn has lowered the firm's price target to €64 from €68, and kept a Hold rating on the shares.
