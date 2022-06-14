Bill Ackman looking for 75 basis point Fed rate hike, hopes for 100 bps
Jun. 14, 2022 4:10 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman said "market confidence can be restored" if the Federal Reserve raises its key interest rate by 75 basis points Wednesday, which would be the biggest rate hike since 1994, but "100 bps tomorrow, in July and thereafter would be better."
- "The @federalreserve has allowed inflation to get out of control," he explained via tweet.
- Ackman also figures a 5%-6% terminal rate is needed, higher than most investment bank strategists are predicting. On Monday, fed swaps trading priced a 4% terminal rate by mid-2023, Bloomberg reported.
- Many economists/strategists predict a 75-bp hike on Wednesday, with some saying there's a chance for a 100-bp bump.