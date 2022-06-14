Planet Labs GAAP EPS of -$0.17 in-line, revenue of $40.13M beats by $0.63M

Jun. 14, 2022 4:08 PM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Planet Labs press release (NYSE:PL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 in-line.
  • Revenue of $40.13M (+25.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.63M.
  • Percent of Recurring Annual Contract Value for the first quarter was 92%.
  • End of Period Customer Count increased 23% year-over-year to 826 customers.
  • Net dollar retention rate for the quarter was 105% with and without winbacks.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin expanded to 45%, compared to 41% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • For the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, Planet expects revenue to be in the range of approximately $41 million to $43 million, representing 38% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is expected to be between approximately 44% to 46%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between approximately ($18) million and ($16) million. Capital Expenditure as a Percentage of Revenue is expected to be between approximately 12% and 14% of revenue for the second quarter.
  • For fiscal year 2023, Planet has updated its revenue outlook and expects it to be in the range of approximately $177 million to $187 million. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is expected to be between approximately 47% to 49%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between approximately ($70) million and ($60) million. Capital Expenditure as a Percentage of Revenue is expected to be between approximately 11% to 13% for the full fiscal year 2023.
  • Shares -9.13%.
