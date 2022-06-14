Global Crossing Airlines signs second lease for A321 with Greenwich Highland Aviation

Jun. 14, 2022

A silhouette of an Airbus A321, operated by Finnish flag carrier Finnair, against bright blue sky

Marko Hannula/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Global Crossing Airlines (OTCQB:JETMF) on Tuesday announced the signing of a second operating lease of an Airbus A321 aircraft from a Greenwich Highland Aviation (GHA) for use in its Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) program.
  • GHA arranged the acquisition of the Aircraft, which will commence conversion in July 2022, and will enter service with GlobalX by Jan 2023.
  • "We are delighted to sign our second lease from our original agreement for four A321 freighters with Greenwich Highland Aviation. Our first A321F from GHA is expected to deliver in September 2022, and we look forward to receiving the second freighter by the end of 2022," said Ed Wegel, CEO of GlobalX.
