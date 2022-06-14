Western Asset Mortgage Capital names Robert W. Lehman as CFO
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) on Tuesday has appointed Robert E. Lehman as CFO of the mortgage REIT starting June 15.
- Lehman, who has over 35 years of experience in accounting, auditing, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, previously served as a senior partner overseeing real estate accounts at Ernst & Young, one of the Big Four accounting firms.
- The move comes after Lisa Meyer, the REIT's current CFO, was said to step down to pursue another opportunity.
- Last week (June 10) Western Asset Mortgage Capital upgraded to Buy at Jones Research.