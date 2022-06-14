Western Asset Mortgage Capital names Robert W. Lehman as CFO

Reit, real estate investment fund concept, cube wooden block with alphabet building the word REIT on blackboard

Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) on Tuesday has appointed Robert E. Lehman as CFO of the mortgage REIT starting June 15.
  • Lehman, who has over 35 years of experience in accounting, auditing, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, previously served as a senior partner overseeing real estate accounts at Ernst & Young, one of the Big Four accounting firms.
  • The move comes after Lisa Meyer, the REIT's current CFO, was said to step down to pursue another opportunity.
  • Last week (June 10) Western Asset Mortgage Capital upgraded to Buy at Jones Research.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.