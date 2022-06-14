MorphoSys, HIBio enter into licensing agreements for two of MorphoSys' antibodies
Jun. 14, 2022 4:17 PM ETMorphoSys AG (MOR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) and U.S. biotech Human Immunology Bioscience (HIBio) have entered into licensing agreements to allow HIBio to develop and commercialize two of MorphoSys' antibodies.
- The antibodies are MorphoSys’ felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, and MOR210, an anti-C5aR1 antibody, the German biopharma company said in a statement on Tuesday.
- As per the deals, HIBio will get exclusive worldwide rights, with the exception of Greater China, for felzartamab, and Greater China and South Korea for MOR210.
- MOR will get a 15% equity stake in HIBio and up to $1B in milestone payments across programs, plus single- to low double-digit royalties on net sales. It will also get an upfront payment of $15M for MOR210.
- U.S.-listed shares of MorphoSys earlier closed -1.5% at $4.56.