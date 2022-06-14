RF Industries Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.06, revenue of $21.51M beats by $2.4M
Jun. 14, 2022 4:10 PM ETRF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- RF Industries press release (NASDAQ:RFIL): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $21.51M (+94.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.4M.
- Backlog of $27.6 million at April 30, 2022 on second quarter bookings of $18.8 million; excluding Microlab, backlog of $22.8 million and bookings of $13 million.
- Gross profit margin was 28%, compared to 24% in the preceding first quarter, and 27% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $80 million, up from its previous guidance of $75 million.
- Gross margins expected to increase as product mix changes and supply chain impact moderates.
- Should favorable market conditions persist, the Company expects profitability and liquidity to further improve in the second half of the fiscal year from operational efficiencies, inventory rationalization, and other key initiatives.