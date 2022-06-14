IronNet GAAP EPS of -$0.33 misses by $0.13, revenue of $6.69M misses by $0.51M

Jun. 14, 2022 4:20 PM ETIronNet, Inc. (IRNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • IronNet press release (NYSE:IRNT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.33 misses by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $6.69M (+4.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.51M.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue: $30.1 million at April 30, 2022, compared to $25.6 million at the end of the same quarter last year.
  • Gross margin for the first quarter was 62.7% compared to 69.6% in the same quarter last year.
  • Dollar-based average contract length: 3.2 years for the first quarter, compared to 2.8 years in the same quarter last year.
  • Customer Count: 91 compared to 44 at the end of the same quarter last year.
  • 2023 Outlook: Revenue of approximately $34 million, representing nearly 25% growth year over year, ARR of approximately $48 million at the end of the fiscal year, representing 50% growth year over year.
  • Shares -4.71%.
