PPG divests Eberle Design business
Jun. 14, 2022 4:21 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PPG (NYSE:PPG) has divested traffic equipment manufacturer, Eberle Design (EDI).
- Vance Street Capital acquired the business and will incorporate it into its Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) platform.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- EDI produces electronic control system components used for managing traffic safety and detecting vehicles at intersections. It employs around 150 people and operates from a single location in Phoenix, Arizona.
- PPG acquired the business in Dec. 2020, along with the Ennis-Flint business. Ennis-Flint continues to be the core of PPG's Traffic Solutions business unit and is not impacted by the sale.