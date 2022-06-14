Montrose Environmental provides details of ransomware attack

  • Montrose Environmental (NYSE:MEG) said Tuesday it was the target of an organized ransomware attack over the past weekend.
  • MEG believes the incident primarily affected computers and servers within its Enthalpy Analytical laboratory network.
  • Once MEG discovered the attack, it suspended all affected systems and notified law enforcement.
  • MEG also activated its global network of IT professionals and data recovery and continuity protocols, and engaged third-party experts to remediate the situation.
  • "The fact patterns of this attack lead us to believe this was carried out by highly sophisticated bad actors," MEG said in a statement.
  • MEG does not believe its backup data and cloud-based enterprise systems have been affected.
  • The company is actively working to restore impacted systems as soon as possible.
  • As a full investigation and resolution of the incident will take time, certain lab results within MEG's Enthalpy business will be delayed.
  • MEG does not anticipate major disruption to other services.
