Montrose Environmental provides details of ransomware attack
Jun. 14, 2022 4:22 PM ETMontrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Montrose Environmental (NYSE:MEG) said Tuesday it was the target of an organized ransomware attack over the past weekend.
- MEG believes the incident primarily affected computers and servers within its Enthalpy Analytical laboratory network.
- Once MEG discovered the attack, it suspended all affected systems and notified law enforcement.
- MEG also activated its global network of IT professionals and data recovery and continuity protocols, and engaged third-party experts to remediate the situation.
- "The fact patterns of this attack lead us to believe this was carried out by highly sophisticated bad actors," MEG said in a statement.
- MEG does not believe its backup data and cloud-based enterprise systems have been affected.
- The company is actively working to restore impacted systems as soon as possible.
- As a full investigation and resolution of the incident will take time, certain lab results within MEG's Enthalpy business will be delayed.
- MEG does not anticipate major disruption to other services.