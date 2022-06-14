Planet Labs expands strategic partnership with Bayer

Jun. 14, 2022 4:30 PM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL), BAYRYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

asian chinese working senior man scooping raw coffee beans from bucket to weighing machine and blending it for coffee roasting process in factory warehouse

Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) has expanded its strategic partnership with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) to "create collaborative solutions that will help optimize seed production, improve supply chain efficiency and support sustainable agriculture."
  • The companies will continue to explore how Planet's (PL) proprietary satellite data can address the needs of Bayer's global agriculture business. Using Planet's Fusion data, along with its high resolution SkySat data, Bayer sees the potential to better understand historical and in-season crop performance.
  • In other news, PL shares have slumped 13% after the firm reported mixed Q1 results
