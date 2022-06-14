VectivBio launches public offering of shares, ~$20M private placement transaction
Jun. 14, 2022 4:43 PM ETVectivBio Holding AG (VECT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company VectivBio Holding launched a follow-on public offering of ordinary shares and agreed to sell ~$20M worth ordinary shares to Forbion Growth Opportunities Fund II Coöperatief U.A. in a private placement transaction.
- For the public offering, size not disclosed, SVB Securities and Piper Sandler are joint book-running managers, while LifeSci Capital is a co-manager.
- VectivBio expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares to be sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions.
- The offering is subject to market and other conditions.
- Separately, VECT entered into an agreement with Forbion, represented by Forbion Growth II Management B.V., to sell 3,478,260 shares at $5.75 per share.
- The private placement is expected to close concurrently with the public offering.
- The net proceeds from both the transactions are expected to be used to fund clinical development and pre-commercialization activities and for general corporate purposes.
- VECT shares were trading -2.53% post-market.
- Source: Press Release