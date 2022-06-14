Elite Education GAAP EPS of -$0.23, revenue of $4.05M

Jun. 14, 2022 4:45 PM ETElite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Elite Education press release (NASDAQ:EEIQ): 1H GAAP EPS of -$0.23.
  • Revenue of $4.05M (+30.6% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit was $2.7 million for the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to $1.8 million for the same period of 2021, representing an increase of $0.9 million, or 50.0%.
  • Operating loss was $3.3 million for the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million for the same period of 2021.
  • Other income was $0.8 million for the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to nil for the same period of 2021.
