Elite Education GAAP EPS of -$0.23, revenue of $4.05M
Jun. 14, 2022 4:45 PM ETElite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Elite Education press release (NASDAQ:EEIQ): 1H GAAP EPS of -$0.23.
- Revenue of $4.05M (+30.6% Y/Y).
- Gross profit was $2.7 million for the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to $1.8 million for the same period of 2021, representing an increase of $0.9 million, or 50.0%.
- Operating loss was $3.3 million for the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million for the same period of 2021.
- Other income was $0.8 million for the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to nil for the same period of 2021.