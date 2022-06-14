Pfizer ends enrollment in COVID-19 pill trial in standard-risk patients

Jun. 14, 2022

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday said it would stop enrollment in its phase 2/3 EPIC-SR study of its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid in standard-risk patients due to a low rate of hospitalization or death observed amongst them.
  • Paxlovid currently has an emergency use approval from the U.S. FDA for COVID-19 patients who have a high risk of their disease becoming severe.
  • Pfizer on Tuesday said new data showed a non-significant 51% relative risk reduction in about 1.2K COVID-19 patients who were only at a standard risk of their disease becoming severe.
  • Pfizer said the new data would be included in its upcoming new drug application submission to the U.S. FDA for full approval for Paxlovid in high-risk patients.
  • Pfizer also said it would continue to evaluate the antiviral drug as a treatment in populations with high unmet need.
  • PFE stock earlier closed largely unchanged at $47.92.
