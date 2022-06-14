Pfizer's COVID antiviral Paxlovid associated with few rebound cases, Mayo Clinic finds
Jun. 14, 2022 5:06 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A study conducted by the Mayo Clinic of 483 patients with COVID-19 given Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Paxlovid found that very few of them developed rebound symptoms after a five-day course.
- Results, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, found that just four patients experienced a rebound of symptoms, considered mild, at a median of nine days after treatment. However, none of them needed additional treatment.
- The four all had their last vaccination more than 90 days before coming down with COVID.
- The patients included in the trial were considered at high risk of developing severe disease because of existing health conditions.
- As to why the handful of patients rebounded, researchers wrote that it could be due to SARS-CoV-2 virus replication that may have triggered another immune response that presented as mild COVID-19 symptoms.
- The CDC issued an advisory over COVID rebound with Paxlovid in May.