Berkshire Hathaway's Buffett converts shares to donate

Jun. 14, 2022

Warren Buffett And BofA CEO Brian Moynihan Speak At Georgetown University

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) converted 9,608 A shares into 14,412,000 B shares to donate shares.
  • Buffett's ownership in Berkshire now consists of 229,016 A shares and 276 B shares.
  • Buffett is donating 14,414,136 B shares to 5 foundations.
  • The donations, delivered today, include 11,003,166 shares to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust; 1,100,316 shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 770,218 shares to each of the Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.
  • Buffett pledged to distribute more than 99% of his net worth in 2006.
  • Last year, Buffett stepped down as a trustee from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation at about the same time he made his annual donation to the five foundations.
  • Shares were trading +3.04% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release
