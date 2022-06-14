Berkshire Hathaway's Buffett converts shares to donate
Jun. 14, 2022 5:04 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.BBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) converted 9,608 A shares into 14,412,000 B shares to donate shares.
- Buffett's ownership in Berkshire now consists of 229,016 A shares and 276 B shares.
- Buffett is donating 14,414,136 B shares to 5 foundations.
- The donations, delivered today, include 11,003,166 shares to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust; 1,100,316 shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 770,218 shares to each of the Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.
- Buffett pledged to distribute more than 99% of his net worth in 2006.
- Last year, Buffett stepped down as a trustee from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation at about the same time he made his annual donation to the five foundations.
- Shares were trading +3.04% post-market.
- Source: Press Release