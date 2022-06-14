UPS pilots' union reaches tentative deal for 2-year contract extension
Jun. 14, 2022 5:13 PM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- UPS (NYSE:UPS) pilots' union said Tuesday it reached a tentative deal on a new 2-year contract extension with UPS Airlines.
- The short term deal provides for contract improvements in compensation and retirement.
- Specific details will not be disclosed before the Independent Pilots Association presents the proposed deal to UPS pilots.
- The vote by UPS pilots will be completed on Aug. 3.
- If ratified, the new deal will extend the union's contract with UPS to Sept. 1, 2025.
- "This tentative agreement is unanimously approved and endorsed by the 6-pilot IPA executive board," said IPA president Captain Robert Travis.
- The IPA represents over 3.3K professional pilots who fly for UPS.