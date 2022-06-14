UPS pilots' union reaches tentative deal for 2-year contract extension

Jun. 14, 2022 5:13 PM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • UPS (NYSE:UPS) pilots' union said Tuesday it reached a tentative deal on a new 2-year contract extension with UPS Airlines.
  • The short term deal provides for contract improvements in compensation and retirement.
  • Specific details will not be disclosed before the Independent Pilots Association presents the proposed deal to UPS pilots.
  • The vote by UPS pilots will be completed on Aug. 3.
  • If ratified, the new deal will extend the union's contract with UPS to Sept. 1, 2025.
  • "This tentative agreement is unanimously approved and endorsed by the 6-pilot IPA executive board," said IPA president Captain Robert Travis.
  • The IPA represents over 3.3K professional pilots who fly for UPS.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.