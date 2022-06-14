Raytheon Technologies bags ~$4.38B contract modification for Naval Air Systems
Jun. 14, 2022 5:20 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is awarded a not-to-exceed ~$4.38B undefinitized modification (P00005) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001920C0011).
- This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of Lot 15 and 16 F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter propulsion systems for non-U.S. Department of Defense (or DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (or FMS) customers.
- Additionally, this modification provides global spares requirements to include spare engines, power modules, and other hardware.
- This modification also provides a Block 4 Short Take-Off Vertical Landing developmental test engine for flight test efforts.
- Work is expected to be completed in September 2024.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
- Read about the stock holding its strength in weak markets.