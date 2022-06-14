Raytheon Missile Systems secures $866.6M Defense contract
Jun. 14, 2022 5:26 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Raytheon Missile Systems (NYSE:RTX) awarded a sole-source, hybrid contract for $866.63M to perform the manufacture and assembly of Standard Missile-3 Block IIA All-Up Rounds for the U.S. government and Japan Ministry of Defense (or JMOD) Foreign Military Sales (or FMS) case requirements.
- The work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Huntsville, Alabama, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2026.
- The Missile Defense Agency is the contracting activity.
- Company bags a Navy contract modification worth ~4.38B on the same day.