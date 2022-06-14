Amylyx Pharma stock adds ~25% a day after Canadian conditional approval for ALS therapy

Jun. 14, 2022 5:30 PM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) stock closed nearly 25% higher on Tuesday, a day after jumping as much as 11.9% on getting Health Canada's conditional approval for its oral medication for neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • Citi research raised its price target on the company's shares to $33 from $32, nearly double of the stock's Tuesday closing price of $16.19, while keeping a buy rating.
  • Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg said that though the Canadian market opportunity for the ALS medication, called Albrioza, was relatively small - about $100M in peak sales - the approval boded well for ongoing U.S. and European Union reviews.
  • According to AMLX, the approval for Albrioza was its first global regulatory approval and the first ALS drug approved in Canada since 2018.
  • AMLX is down 14.7% from its IPO price of $19.
